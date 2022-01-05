Local pediatric infectious expert talks about rising number of COVID hospitalizations among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local pediatrician weighs in on the record-setting levels of children being hospitalized because of COVID-19 locally and across the nation.

There’s been about a 50% nationwide increase of children being hospitalized with COVID over the past couple of weeks according to Dr. David Kimberlin with Children’s of Alabama.

Kimberlin, who is also a pediatric infectious disease expert, says overall numbers compared with prior COVID waves are at least so far lower. While that is some good news, he’s concerned about what the situation will look like over the next four to six weeks, especially if COVID cases continue to surge.

“Even if the children who are getting the infection right now may be less likely to get really sick from it, there are just so many more children that are getting infected that yeah, the next several weeks could be really hard. I hope they aren’t,” Dr. Kimberlin said.

Kimberlin tells us children are being admitted to the hospital with the same respiratory system issues as before.

According to the CDC, the majority of children hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.