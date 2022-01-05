LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

“I think that day changed him immensely:” Eli Gold reflects on Saban’s tenure at Alabama heading into the 2022 National Championship

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is putting the final touches on their game plan against Georgia for the National Championship in Indianapolis on Monday. The team leaves Friday along with the voice of the Crimson Tide, Eli Gold.

Gold said Saban is the greatest football coach of all time. It’s hard to argue with seven total national championships, six at Alabama, one at LSU. It’s the most in college football history!

Gold has had a front row seat to Saban’s success as he gets ready to call his 10th national championship game for Alabama.

Looking back on the championships throughout the years, Saban still cracks a little smile at the trophy celebrations, and he still believes in trusting the process.

Gold said the biggest change in Saban’s tenure has happened off the field.

“When that tornado came thru and wiped 12.5-13% of Tuscaloosa off the map, that was really a very, obviously a very somber day, and the coach realized he is more than just a football coach,” Gold said. “He’s a community leader, he has not lost his edge don’t get me wrong, but I think that day changed him immensely.”

Gold said change is why Saban is still having success, adding Saban adapts to each team. Gold said he doesn’t lead this year’s young team like he coaches a veteran team.

Kickoff against Georgia is at 7:00 p.m. Monday night in Indianapolis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It will infect everyone in this state at some point, probably’: Dr. Scott Harris said Omicron spreading like wildfire
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Woman killed in car off Tarrant Huffman Road
Woman shot and killed in vehicle, man injured in Birmingham
People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site in New York's Times Square on Dec. 13, 2021. The...
How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19
Winter Weather Advisory
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for Marion, Lamar, Winston and Cullman counties

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Eli Gold on Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban's legacy
12/31/21 MFB Alabama vs Cincinnati CFP Semi-Final Team Photo by UA/CrimsonTidePhotos
National Championship ticket prices plummeting, well below $1000
Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
Vestavia Hills High School football coach resigns after 1 year
Dreams come true for Brian Robinson
Dreams come true for Brian Robinson