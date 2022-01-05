Mickey’s Weather Kids 2022 OFFICIAL RULES

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. PROMOTION DATES

a. The Mickey’s Weather Kids 2021 (“Promotion”) will begin on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at 4:00p.m. CT and end on Friday April 8, 2022 at 9:00a.m. CT

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry who are the parent or legal guardian of a child age 5 through 12 at the time of entry and who live Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Pickens, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston counties. Employees of WBRC (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcasting stations in the Birmingham DMA, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited. Entrants selected as weekly winners designated to appear virtually must have access to Zoom/Microsoft Teams/WebEx/FaceTime/Skype compatible equipment and an Internet connection.

b. Only one (1) winner per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one (1) prize from WBRC-sponsored competitions within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

c. Alabama driver’s license or other appropriate picture State of Alabama issued identification is required to claim a prize. Winners must complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release at the station before child appears on air or they will be disqualified. Winners must show state of Alabama issued identification. If a winner does not return the Certification of Eligibility and Release prior to recording date, then that prize will not be awarded.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. ENTRY

Beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022 through Thursday, April 7, 2022, parent or legal guardian follow the links online at wbrc.com to the Contest Tab, Mickey’s Weather Kids 2022 heading and follow the instructions to enter and submit your first name and last name, complete address, city, state, zip code, telephone number, date of birth, description of why child should be selected as Mickey’s Weather Kid and a valid email address in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online

service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion. Incomplete entries will be disqualified.

4. PRIZES AND ODDS OF WINNING

a. One (1) weekly winner will be selected for the thirteen (13) weeks beginning January 14, 2022 through April 8, 2022. Winner’s child will appear in person or prerecorded virtual appearance at the station’s discretion will air during the morning weather segment with WBRC during Friday 7:30 A.M. – 8:00 A.M (or other day or time period determined by WBRC-TV in its sole discretion) and one Visa Gift card valued at $25.00. Gift Cards are valid through 10/2028.

b. Odds of becoming a prize winner depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

c. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Any tickets awarded as part of a prize will be subject to the terms and conditions set forth by the issuer and are valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets. Other restrictions may apply

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. Prize winners for each month will be selected at random on or about the first Monday of each month from the qualifying entries submitted. The winning parent or guardian will be contacted at the email provided on the entry form upon registration. If such parent or guardian does not acknowledge email within 72 hours, he/she will no longer be considered a weekly winner, the prize will not be awarded and an alternate will be selected as a weekly winner from qualified entries Alternate will be contacted WBRC at the email provided on the entry form upon registration. If such parent or guardian does not acknowledge email within 72 hours, he/she will no longer be considered a weekly winner, the prize will not be awarded. If there is not a qualifying entrant by the Wednesday of the week WBRC reserves the right to air a previously aired Mickey’s Weather Kid segment or not air for the week.

d. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed on scheduled recording date of appearance. Prize or prize certificates will not be mailed to the winner(s) without the winner’s or winners’ prior written consent in which the winner(s) shall agree to assume its risk of loss. The Station, its sponsor(s), or promotional partner(s) are not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

6. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Station (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Gray television station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Station or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, the Station may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.

c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant the Station a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are 19 years of age or older; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to the Station the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, the Station in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the Station, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Station may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.

f. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Station further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the Station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Station reserves the right to seek fullprosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Due to online streaming delays, online viewers of station programming may have difficulty participating in on-air contests. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Station’s control.

h. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

i. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

ii. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

iii. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

iv. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Station is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

v. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State or Commonwealth in which the Station is located, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and

vi. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

i. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

j. To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to WBRC Winner List or Official Rules Request, WBRC 1720 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209. A copy of the Official Rules and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of WBRC 1720 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

7. OFFICIAL RULES, TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: “https://www.wbrc.com/terms-of-service/” (Terms of Use) and “https://www.wbrc.com/privacy-policy/” (Privacy Policy) or at the main studio WBRC 1720 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209

Sponsor(s): AMFIRST Federal Credit Union 1200 4th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203, WBRC 1720 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209

