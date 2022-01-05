A Glamping We Will Go

Glamping in Sandy Creek (WBRC)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “We’ve talked over 30 years about building some kind of resort. We went to North Carolina and stayed in a bed and breakfast. We were very young, didn’t have much money. We said, ‘What if some day we could do this? ‘”

Rhonda Courtney is explaining how she and husband Skip came to their Destination although Skip admits it hasn’t exactly been a direct path to their Destination Resort.

“I thought I was going to be a rock star that was my goal in life, but quickly found out better to get a real job. We’d always talked about maybe buying an old inn, bed and breakfast or something and just couldn’t find anything that suited us. We ended up here just outside of Dadeville and amazingly stood and fell in love with Sandy Creek and here we are.”

Rhonda admits their Destination was love at first sight, “We came out here on a Sunday and got to that water and it just stole our hearts.”

Remember those camping trips when you were young? Now you’re all grown up. So has camping. This is called Glamping.

Skip explains the concept of Glamping, “Glamorous Camping really became popular in Europe. It’s been very popular over there for the last few decades. My wife calls it Marriott in a canvas. Once you come inside you really don’t feel like you’re in a tent anymore. All the amenities that you would expect, granite counter tops, tile showers, nice wood floors, high end furnishings, top end bedding and towels. All those things that make it a Five-Star Luxury Lodging experience.”

But Rhonda says bringing their dream to life hasn’t been entirely easy, “We bought land that had no roads or utilities and now they have these beautiful Safari Glamps and for us it’s the people that came three years ago that were so overwhelmed that come now and go, ‘I had no idea.’ And just to see their faces now is pure joy.”

“We love that you want to come stay in a Glamp but more importantly we want you to come and have coffee with us in the morning. We want you to enjoy Sandy Creek Lodge which is a beautiful home that we built right on the creek. Our home is open all the time. There’s not a time that you could come that our doors won’t be open and available to our guests,” smiles Rhonda.

“I was raised in Florida, went to Tennessee, loved Tennessee but got lost in Alabama and I love that I’m lost in Alabama.”

