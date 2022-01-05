LawCall
Gadsden City Schools to temporarily require masks, high school going remote for a few days

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two changes were announced for the Gadsden City School system including a mask policy and temporary remote learning for Gadsden City High School students.

Superintendent Tony Reddick sent this message to parents:

Due to an increase in COVID infections over the holiday break, we are requiring all students and staff to wear masks for the next two weeks (until January 18th), at which time, we will reevaluate the situation. We believe the recent infections associated with our students and staff may be due to the omicron variant, which is reported to cause a short-lived infection with milder symptoms.

Let’s remember too, it is also flu season, and we want to keep our families as safe as possible. Once again, I think a mask requirement is a minor inconvenience for those who are not in agreement compared to illness and potential loss of work, instructional time, and learning.

COVID cases are increasing! Let’s fight back by protecting ourselves, our colleagues, classmates, and loved ones. As usual, I appreciate your hard work and support and I respect any opinion that is contrary to this request.

On a Facebook post, Gadsden City Schools announced that Gadsden City High School will be going remote for the remainder of this week. Students will need to log in to class from home using their ChromeBooks. Students will follow your class schedule during normal times. Common lunch will be  from 12:16 to 1:16.

School leaders will reevaluate the situation over the weekend but plan to have school on Monday.

