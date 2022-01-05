First Alert for rain and falling temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! You’ll need the coat again this morning as most spots are in the 30s. It isn’t as cold as yesterday as most of us are above freezing. Temperatures are nearly 8-12 degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover across Central Alabama. We will see increasing cloud cover today, but the good news is that we will remain dry. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s by noon. We’ll see highs today in the mid 50s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Today will be a good day for any outdoor activities. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this evening with temperatures cooling into the 40s. We could see showers move into west Alabama as early as 2 AM tomorrow morning.

The Next Big Thing: Our next big weather maker is set to arrive tomorrow. We will likely end up with a mostly cloudy sky tonight with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will likely see precipitation move into northwest Alabama early tomorrow morning. There’s a chance we could see a mixture of sleet or freezing rain in parts of Marion and Winston counties, but I think the rest of Central Alabama will see a chilly rain. If temperatures are near freezing in Hamilton and Haleyville, we could see some minor icing on cars, decks, and street signs. I do think there’s a chance that the onset of wintry weather in northwest Alabama could change back to a cold rain by mid-morning. Rain will continue into the morning and afternoon hours. There’s an outside chance that some of the rain could transition to a wintry mix for areas along and north of Highway 278 tomorrow afternoon. Areas to watch for a small transition will be Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties. If anything does become wintry, the moisture will likely move out quickly. I would use extra caution if you plan on traveling Thursday evening in parts of Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties. Highs tomorrow will likely end up in the morning hours with most of us in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will likely end up in the 30s after 3 PM. Rainfall totals are forecast to add up around a quarter of an inch.

Falling Temperatures Thursday: My biggest concern tomorrow evening isn’t the small threat for wintry precipitation in northwest Alabama. It is the threat for falling temperatures during the afternoon and evening hours. A strong arctic cold front will push shallow, cold air into Alabama tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to drop from the 40s to the 30s by Thursday evening. The coldest air will linger in Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman Counties. With some wet roads and dropping temperatures, we will have to watch out for black ice forming Thursday evening. Winds will likely increase tomorrow evening to help dry and evaporate the moisture off the roads, but it will also act to cool the surfaces faster. By Friday morning, we will have to watch out for black ice, especially near bridges and overpasses for all of Central Alabama. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s and 20s Thursday night. When you factor in the northwest winds at 10-20 mph, it will feel like it is in the teens. Just use caution on the roads late Thursday evening and night, especially if you travel on I-22. It would not surprise me if a winter weather advisory is issued over the next 24 hours if weather models trend colder.

Hard Freeze Likely Friday Morning: I would prepare to protect your pipes, bring the pets inside, and cover up any plants you have outside as temperatures dip well into the 20s Friday morning. Many spots could drop into the low 20s with a few areas in north Alabama dropping into the upper teens. With some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season, you might want to drip your faucets and open the cabinets under your sinks Thursday night. Friday afternoon is going to end up chilly with temperatures only warming up into the lower 40s with a partly cloudy sky. You’ll need the heavy coat Friday and a sweater to stay comfortable.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday is looking like our dry day of the weekend. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the mid 20s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with clouds increasing late in the day. Temperatures will end up closer to average with highs in the mid 50s as southerly winds begin to move into our area. Sunday will end up wet and a little stormy as another cold front moves into our area. Plan for showers and storms to increase across Central Alabama Sunday morning and continuing into the afternoon and evening hours. There’s a chance we could see strong storms ahead of the front Sunday as temperatures warm above average into the mid 60s. Strong winds would be the main threat. Once the rain moves out Sunday night, the first half of next week is looking dry and cool with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

