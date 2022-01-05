LawCall
City of Birmingham to open warming station

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the City of Birmingham announced they will open a warming station on Thursday and Friday at the BJCC.

Officials say people can come to the South Exhibition Hall from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Friday. The City of Birmingham will open the warming station on Monday and Tuesday if the current forecast of freezing temperatures continues.

If you would like to donate to the warming station, you can drop off bottled water and individually wrapped snacks in front of the Boutwell Auditorium from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

