BCS high school seniors can now apply for Birmingham Promise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City high school seniors, you can now apply for help to pay for college.

The Birmingham Promise scholarship applications have opened for the class of 2022.

It not only provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of BCS, but it also provides success coaches to work with students throughout their time in college.

You don’t have to have a certain GPA or ACT score to apply or be accepted.

“The Birmingham Promise is really an effort to reduce money as a barrier,” said Birmingham Promise Executive Director Rachel Harmon. “If you’re interested in college, if you want to get a credential that’s going to help you in the economy, we want to be able to support you financially. And again, our success coaches will be there with you every step of the way to help you navigate that college journey.”

Students, you have until June 1st to complete your application, but you’re encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

These scholarships can be used for two or four-year colleges or universities in the state.

For more information and the documents you need to apply for the Birmingham Promise, click here.

