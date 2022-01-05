LawCall
ALDOT prepares for icy weather

(WLOX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation crews are pre-treating highways across much of north Alabama in anticipation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Thursday.

Drivers are advised to avoid travel if at all possible. Some school systems have already delayed ahead of the threatening weather.

Crews said roads are being treated with hot brine and bridges are being treated with potassium acetate. However, due to rain forecast to precede or be mixed with wintry precipitation in many areas, the effectiveness of pre-treatments is not guaranteed, and ice may accumulate on roads or bridges during the event.

Monitor weather reports on the WBRC Weather app and check road conditions or closures beforehand by visiting algotraffic.com.

ALDOT leaders said:

  • Reduce speed as conditions dictate.
  • Please slow down and move over when approaching highway maintenance or first responders at work.
  • Take preparedness steps including carrying a kit containing a car charger, ice scraper, jumper cables and blankets, as well as food, water, and other critical supplies.

