UAB Women’s basketball game postponed because of COVID issues

UAB Blazers.
UAB Blazers.(Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB women’s basketball game scheduled for Jan. 6 against North Texas has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Blazers’ program.

The two programs will work with Conference USA to reschedule the contest later this season.

