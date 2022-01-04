UAB discusses breakthrough COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors have been beating the drum about getting vaccinated and now getting boosted.

But so many vaccinated and boosted people are still getting COVID leaving many Alabamians scratching their heads wondering what to do.

Doctors said “breakthrough cases” may be a misunderstood term because some people believe the COVID vaccines will prevent them from getting infected.

But to clear up the confusion, doctors said COVID vaccines and boosters will help protect you from the virus but won’t necessarily prevent you from getting it.

Doctors said the vaccines did help prevent COVID with the original covid strain, but that’s no longer the case now that the virus has mutated.

They said breakthrough cases are still possible especially since the Omicron variant is highly transmissible.

Still, doctors maintain COVID vaccines and boosters are our best defense against severe infection, hospitalization, and even death from COVID.

They said if you’re still on the fence about getting vaccinated, consider the alternative.

“If you had the opportunity to be in the hospital to see these people who were like you who had concerns about the vaccine who decided to wait and then they caught COVID and they ended up fight for their life, if you saw what that looked like, I think that would change your mind for most people because it’s awful, it’s terrible, it’s lonely. These people, their lives are just absolutely put on pause, destroyed, and the ones who are lucky enough to survive, it’s a long uphill battle coming back from it, and some of them don’t make it,” said Vice President of Clinical Support Services at UAB, Dr. Sarah Nafziger.

Dr. Nafziger is pleading with those who have not yet received their vaccines to consider getting them soon saying they are safe and effective.

