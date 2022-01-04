Real & Rosemary to open its third location in Mountain Brook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One locally-owned business is beating the odds during the pandemic with plans to open their third location.

Real & Rosemary announced it will open a third location in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook this spring.

The restaurant has two locations right now: one in downtown Homewood and another at the Summit.

Owner Jennifer Carlson opened Real & Rosemary in 2016 and said these past couple of years have been challenging.

She credits her business’s success with her team’s flexibility and mindset, and of course, loyal customers.

“It’s been tough on all restaurants,” said Carlson. “We all have supply chain issues. We all have labor issues. It’s hard for customers, too, with COVID and just things you’re dealing with personally. So, we’ve tried really hard to offer options that work for every customer. Whether it’s in-person, take-out, online ordering, curbside service, we try to meet the customers where they are regardless. Because everybody has a different situation.”

This third Real & Rosemary location will move into the former Ollie Irene restaurant space on Church Street.

It will be open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

