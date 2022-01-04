LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Nearly 600 Amazon packages found dumped near Oklahoma City

Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.
Nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in a rural part of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - If you’re missing your Amazon delivery, it might be among those found dumped in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said it found nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in a rural area of Oklahoma City.

Some boxes had been opened and items were stolen.

The sheriff’s office said the packages were supposed to be delivered by Christmas.

They had left an Amazon warehouse and were en route to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery but never made it.

The sheriff’s office said it reached out to Amazon. They, along with the Postal Service, are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Patchy black ice still possible north, another blast of much colder air later this week
Mother, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire.
Mom, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire
Jefferson Co. coroner: Woman killed while walking on I-20; driver left scene

Latest News

No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million
COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, colliding with cold and flu season.
How to tell if you have a cold, flu or coronavirus
Police are on the scene at Treadwell Road and Tarrant Huffman Road.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Part of A-USA Corridor initiative would link Port of Mobile with McCalla Intermodal Facility