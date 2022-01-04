Mountain Brook Schools go virtual amid rising COVID numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Schools is transitioning to virtual learning for part of this week as COVID cases strain staffing.

According to school officials, over 40 certified staff has been affected by COVID-19.

In response to the staffing shortage students will report on virtual platforms Wednesday through Friday this week.

MBS says they anticipate to be back at full strength by Monday.

