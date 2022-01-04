LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lew Burdette announces run for Alabama governor

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama businessman Lew Burdette announced his run for governor in the Republican party.

Burdette is a Roanoke native and is currently the president of the nonprofit “King’s Home.”

Before joining King’s Home in 2002, Burdette was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Books-A-Million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Mother, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire.
Mom, 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire
Source: WBRC video
FIRST ALERT: Patchy black ice still possible north, another blast of much colder air later this week
Timothy Dean Pinson was found shot and killed on New Year's Day.
Jefferson Co. Coroner’s office looking for family of man killed in Birmingham

Latest News

Shooting investigation on South Park Road in Birmingham
Shooting investigation on South Park Road in Birmingham
Micah Wilson
17-year-old Birmingham girl missing, possibly in Atlanta area
Source: WBRC video
COVID hospitalizations rising at RMC Anniston
Source: WBRC video
Alabama setting record for COVID-19 cases
Source: WBRC video
UA to require masks on campus