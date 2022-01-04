First Alert for more sunshine and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s north of Birmingham and lower 30s to the south. You may have some frost on your windshield this morning, so you may need to warm-up the car for five minutes. Winds are mostly light, but it still feels like it is in the low to mid 20s in most spots. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see black ice this morning. Most of the roads should be fine, but we urge everyone to drive cautiously near bridges and overpasses. Any of the snow that melted yesterday afternoon could refreeze. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover lingering across west Alabama this morning. I would expect most of the clouds to dissipate by mid-morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the lower 50s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Any remaining snow on the ground should melt thanks to sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Gradually Warming Up: I think we will end up a little warmer as we head into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are forecast to remain chilly in the low to mid 30s. We should see cloud cover increase a little tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will remain close to average with highs in the mid 50s. Cloud cover is expected to increase Wednesday night with temperatures cooling into the upper 30s.

Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker is set to arrive Thursday morning. A few models are hinting that the onset of precipitation in northwest Alabama could start out as a wintry mix. I think the best chance for a mixture of sleet/snow will remain along and north of 278. Areas such as Marion, Winston, Cullman, and Blount counties could see a brief wintry mix before it changes to a chilly rain Thursday. Snow and wintry threat will likely stay to our north in Tennessee. I think most of us will see rain move in. Temperatures may briefly warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s, but temperatures are forecast to drop as we head into Thursday evening as colder air moves in. Rain is forecast to move out by Thursday evening. Rain chance on Thursday is up to 60%.

Cold Friday: Friday morning could end up as one of our coldest mornings of the winter season. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s. With a hard freeze possible, you’ll want to make sure to protect your pipes and bring your pets inside. With any residual moisture lingering on the roads, I can’t rule out the small potential for black ice Friday morning. It all depends on how much rain we receive and if any wind can help evaporate the moisture off the roads and bridges. The good news about Friday afternoon is that we will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs are forecast to remain ten degrees below average with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Weekend Forecast: The first half of the weekend is looking great for outdoor activities. Saturday should end up mostly dry and cool. We’ll start the weekend off with temperatures in the upper 20s. Highs on Saturday should end up warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s. Plan for cloud cover to increase by the evening and overnight hours as our next rain maker begins to move into Central Alabama. Sunday is shaping up to be wet and warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chance is up to 70%. Behind the rain on Sunday, we are looking at another drop in temperatures for early next week. We could see lows back into the 20s and highs in the 40s and 50s early next week. I’ve got good news for winter fans: I see no signs of significant warmth like we experienced in December.

