FDA authorizes boosters for kids 12 to 15 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID booster to adolescents 12 to 15 years old and has shortened the time between your initial vaccine series and getting a booster dose from six months to five months.

The FDA is also allowing immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11 to get a third dose of vaccine.

But there is still no COVID shot authorized in the U.S. for children under age 5.

The CDC still has to sign off on the recommendations before the changes can take effect.

The FDA’s authorization comes as new cases of COVID-19 soar across the country.

Health experts are blaming the highly transmissible Omicron variant for the most recent surge.

Doctors said the new strain appears to be milder than previous strains, but they still recommend COVID vaccines and boosters to help protect against Omicron.

“Even for those who catch COVID-19 when they have been fully vaccinated and boosted, they do much better. They have mild illness as compared to an illness that might land them in the hospital, or an illness that might result in them losing their live. So, that’s why we say get it. Yes, you may still be able to catch it, but you’re able to protect yourself and make sure you can avoid these bad consequences of COVID-19,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford, Medical Director of Disease Control for JCDH.

Doctors said if you happen to catch COVID before you’re able to get a booster, you should wait until you feel better and symptoms have resolved before getting it.

