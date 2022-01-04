Brian Robinson Jr. living out his dream

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Not many people can make their childhood dream a reality, but Brian Robinson Jr is doing so, one game at a time.

The Tuscaloosa native and Alabama running back grew up with crimson in his blood.

“As a young kid just always wanted to be part of this program,” Robinson said.

Flashforward to his junior year in high school, when he was doing stuff like this.

“He actually caught the ball behind his back,” Sam Adams, Robinson’s high school coach, said.

That’s when the Tide took notice.

“If they were gonna offer, he was going to take it,” Adams said.

Now five years later, he’s the starting running back for Alabama after waiting his turn to lead the running back room.

“To have another opportunity to play for another national championship, as a young kid that’s all I ever wanted to do,” Robinson said.

Adams said he’s not shocked Robinson stayed in Tuscaloosa after being a backup.

“In this day and age nobody would have batted an eye if he decided to make a different move early on his career but he chose to stick it out. That’s the place he wanted to be, that’s the place he committed to, he wanted to be the best player he could be at the University of Alabama,” Adams said.

Because of moments like the 2010 BCS National Championship win against Texas.

“That was the first time I saw Alabama play in such a big game like that, and to watch them dominate that performance, it really stuck out to me,” Robinson said.

Monday night, January 10, there will be little kids with the same dreams as Robinson, watching the redshirt senior play for his third national title.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Robinson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.