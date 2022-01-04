Birmingham looking for more organizations to help with cold weather and the homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin and another organization, One Roof, collaborated on a plan to assist the homeless during this cold weather season. Now, they are inviting more organizations to join in and help.

On Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin and Michelle Farley, the executive director of One Roof, released a joint statement on the matter. The statement is below:

“The City of Birmingham and One Roof connected in advance of this weekend’s weather event. Because the Boutwell Auditorium was unavailable, the city was able to offer support in the form of cots, food, and masks/PPE to area providers so that the shelters could accommodate as many people as safely possible.

Because addressing homelessness is complex, the City of Birmingham and One Roof invite additional partners to help in extreme weather and every day. For more information on how your business or house of worship can participate in this challenging, but rewarding effort, please contact Don Lupo at the City of Birmingham at 205-335-4573 or Michelle Farley at One Roof 205-254-8833, ext. 114. When we all work hand in hand to combine our resources, we can be transformative in our impact in supporting our brothers and sisters experiencing homelessness.”

