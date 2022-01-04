17-year-old Birmingham girl missing, possibly in Atlanta area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Officers said Micah Wilson was last seen in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue South. Wilson was believed to have been picked up by her friend, and she may possibly be in the Atlanta area.

Officers said Wilson was last seen wearing white Air Force Ones and a Blue pullover hoodie.

