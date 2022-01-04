15 years later: What Kristen Saban Setas remembers about coming to Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nick Saban said Monday on his 15th anniversary he remembers the fan support when he stepped off the plane in Tuscaloosa on January 3, 2007.

But what about the rest of his family? I reached out to his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, to see what it was like to become part of history.

Lynden: What were your expectations of Tuscaloosa?

Kristen: I don’t think I had any expectations. Even though our time in South Florida was brief in the NFL before coming to Alabama, that was already a big culture shock to me. So I came here with an open mind knowing it was going to be something completely different again, but I was excited for it.

Lynden: What do you remember about that day?

Kristen: I remember leaving our house in Ft. Lauderdale with media surrounding the gates at our driveway. I didn’t really understand what all the fuss was about so it was really overwhelming, especially for a 15-year-old girl at the time. We flew into Tuscaloosa where it was even more overwhelming with more people but their attitudes were the complete opposite of what I expected. They were excited, so warm and unbelievably welcoming. I knew right then and there that I was going to really like Alabama.

Lynden: How would you describe what your dad has done at Alabama?

Kristen: Gosh, I don’t even know how to put it into words. I would start by saying how incredibly proud I am of him. When you have a family member working in the sports industry, things can get hectic but watching him do something he absolutely loves and is very good at, it makes me so happy to see what he’s been able to accomplish here in the last 15 years. Its truly indescribable. I’m just one proud daughter and I think the people he has impacted here is inspiring and motivating. I’ve learned so much from him over the years here and I just feel blessed to look at him and say, “wow that’s my father. He’s an incredible human” and it’s an honor to share him with people that he can make a difference for.

Lynden: Favorite part about the journey so far?

Kristen: I think for me, Alabama is a place I’ve personally done the most growing up in. I graduated high school and college here, I got married here and I had my first child here. I’ve spent the most impactful times in my life in Alabama and when you go through life in one place for this long, especially for someone who moved around quite a bit growing up, I just love the feeling of home. I never got close enough to a place to call home because we weren’t around it long enough, but Alabama, this is home. I’m proud to have grown up here and I’m proud to tell people I am from here. I am so thankful to have met the wonderful people and friends I have made here. This will always be my home.

Happy anniversary Saban fam!

