Sylacauga City Schools transitioning to E-Learning January 5-7

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga City Schools will transition to E-Learning Days January 5-7 due to a rise in COVID cases.

“This decision has not been made lightly and is based on the high positivity rate being reported from the medical community over the holiday weekend,” said Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller. “We understand this poses a hardship for some parents. However, by making the decision now families have time to make adjustments in their schedules. The symptoms of the Omicron variant of COVID so closely resemble a common cold, there is great risk of people carrying the virus and not knowing it. Considering the surge right here in our community following the holiday gatherings, this is the reasonable course of action to protect our students and teachers from exposure.”

Symptoms of Omicron include runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, congestion, and fatigue.

Sylacauga City Schools will also require face coverings from January 3 through 7 for all employees. Additionally, face coverings will be highly encouraged for spectators of all after-school indoor activities, including basketball games.

“I am well aware as an educator that students learn best when they are face to face with their teachers, but we cannot deny the fact that this variant is highly transmissible and fast moving. We will be monitoring the positivity rate daily and are hopeful that things will begin to improve by the end of the week,” Eller said.

Schools and teachers will be communicating with parents through the School Status platform implemented last semester. This will give parents relevant information specific to individual schools.

With the E-Learning days coinciding with the start of the new semester, many students may not have devices or the necessary materials at home to begin their work. Sylacauga City Schools will have a drive-through pick up station where parents can come to the schools Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning to check out Chromebooks (6-8) and/or instructional packets (K-5). Parents will be informed of pick up times through School Status. This will not apply to Sylacauga High as they have devices issued.

When parents come to pick up Chromebooks and/or packets on Wednesday, they also will be able to receive meals to give their children for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for the duration of the E-Learning days.

Eller added, “Our teachers will be working very hard the next two days preparing lesson plans and packets for the E-Learning time. Some classes will meet as scheduled through Zoom or other digital formats. While we want this to be over as quickly as possible, it is important to understand that the dates for wearing face coverings or for E-Learning could possibly change depending on the COVID positivity numbers for our community. We will use every possible means of communication to keep our families and faculty informed.”

Please be sure to follow the Sylacauga City Schools website and district Facebook page for information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.