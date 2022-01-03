LawCall
Rescheduling plan in place for College Football Playoff finalists

12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Team Photo by Rodger Champion(Rodger Champion | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re now just one week away from the College Football Playoff finals. Alabama will play Georgia for another national championship, but with coronavirus impacting several bowl games during the post season, plans are in place to lessen any impact it could have on the championship game.

A rescheduling plan is in place if coronavirus leads to big problems for Alabama or Georgia being able to field teams for the national championship game. That game would be rescheduled no later than Friday, Jan. 14.

If one team is able to play and the other is not, and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game. Then the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion.

If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.

We’ll continue to follow both teams and will update if there are any changes on who is able to play, or if the game is delayed due to COVID-19.

