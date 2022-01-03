LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mom and 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(WIFR)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Haleyville, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother and two children were killed in a house fire in Haleyville Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of 11 Ave.

According to the Haleyville coroner, the victims were 44-year-old Cara Evans, 8-year-old Annabelle Evans and 4-year-old Jacob Evans. The father, Rickey Evans, was at work when the fire occurred.

We are devastated this morning as a school family at the loss of 2 of our precious Haleyville Elementary Students,...

Posted by Haleyville City Schools on Monday, January 3, 2022

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain continues to transition to sleet and snow across west Alabama and that band will track...
FIRST ALERT: Rain transitioning to snow tonight
Montgomery Police searching for suspects in New Year's murder
Montgomery Police currently looking for suspects in New Year’s murder
Last living parent of one of four girls killed in 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing passes away
Couple welcomes baby girl on New Year's Day
Local couples welcome newborns on New Year’s Day
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through early Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through early Sunday

Latest News

New York Pizza closing
New York Pizza closing
New York Pizza closing
Homewood’s New York Pizza closes it’s doors after 40 years
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Tristen
Next Level Chef
Local chef competes live on national tv, tickets available