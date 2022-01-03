LawCall
Masks to remain optional for students, employees at Hoover City Schools

Face coverings remain mandatory on school buses
Face coverings remain mandatory on school buses
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Masks will continue to remain optional for students and employees at Hoover City Schools when they return Tuesday.

Face coverings remain mandatory on school buses based on federal transportation rules and students who ride the bus are expected to provide their own face covering each day.

