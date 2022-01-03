Masks to remain optional for students, employees at Hoover City Schools

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Masks will continue to remain optional for students and employees at Hoover City Schools when they return Tuesday.

Face coverings remain mandatory on school buses based on federal transportation rules and students who ride the bus are expected to provide their own face covering each day.

You can read more below:

