Major crash blocks lanes on I-20WB in Birmingham
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash blocked lanes on I-20 WB at Exit 133 Kilgore Memorial Drive in Birmingham Monday morning.
It happened just before 6:00 a.m.
There was also a report of ice on the road at I-20 WB near Grants Mill Road.
Crews asked drivers to please use caution when traveling through the area.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.