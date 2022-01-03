Major crash blocks lanes on I-20WB in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash blocked lanes on I-20 WB at Exit 133 Kilgore Memorial Drive in Birmingham Monday morning.

It happened just before 6:00 a.m.

There was also a report of ice on the road at I-20 WB near Grants Mill Road.

UPDATE (6:49AM): ALL LANES BLOCKED from Grants Mill/Kilgore Memorial to Oporto Madrid! https://t.co/m8Ez1yVPyH — Toi Thornton (@toitravthorntv) January 3, 2022

Major Crash on I-20 WB @ MP 134 at Exit 133 Kilgore Memorial Drive in Birmingham. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/fZOjZDjuKe — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) January 3, 2022

Crews asked drivers to please use caution when traveling through the area.

