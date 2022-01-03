LawCall
Major crash blocks lanes on I-20WB in Birmingham

Major crash on I-20WB
Major crash on I-20WB(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash blocked lanes on I-20 WB at Exit 133 Kilgore Memorial Drive in Birmingham Monday morning.

It happened just before 6:00 a.m.

There was also a report of ice on the road at I-20 WB near Grants Mill Road.

Crews asked drivers to please use caution when traveling through the area.

