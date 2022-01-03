LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state in US Capitol Rotunda

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who served as majority leader during a 30-year career in the Senate, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda next week.

The leaders of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, said in a statement Sunday night that ceremonies honoring Reid at the Capitol will take place on Jan. 12.

Events will include a formal arrival and departure ceremony. Details were to be announced later. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was being limited to invited guests only.

“Few dedicated their life and career to working for and delivering for working families like Harry Reid, and it will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week,” Schumer said. Pelosi said it was her “solemn honor” to pay tribute to “a legendary leader, a great American and my dear friend.”

Reid, 82, died last Tuesday at his home in Henderson, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer. A memorial service was planned for Saturday in Las Vegas.

Beginning with his election to the U.S. House in 1982, Reid served in Congress longer than anyone in Nevada history. He retired from the Senate in 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain continues to transition to sleet and snow across west Alabama and that band will track...
FIRST ALERT: Rain transitioning to snow tonight
Montgomery Police searching for suspects in New Year's murder
Montgomery Police currently looking for suspects in New Year’s murder
Last living parent of one of four girls killed in 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing passes away
Couple welcomes baby girl on New Year's Day
Local couples welcome newborns on New Year’s Day
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through early Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through early Sunday

Latest News

A dealership sign is seen outside of Honda certified used car dealership in Schaumburg, Ill.,...
$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast
Power crews working to restore power in Irondale SOURCE: Lauchlan Cary
Power crews working to restore power in Irondale SOURCE: Lauchlan Cary
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. A documentary...
Betty White documentary coming to theaters Jan. 17
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Hollywood Minute: Betty White celebration to go on Jan. 17