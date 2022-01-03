Jefferson Co. Coroner’s office looking for family of man killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a man who was recently shot and killed.

Timothy Dean Pinson, 32, was found dead on January 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Cable Car Court.

Pinson previously lived in Gardendale in 2018 and possibly has family living in Sylacauga. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says all attempts to locate the family have failed.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

