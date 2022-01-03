LawCall
Jefferson Co. coroner: Woman killed while walking on I-20; driver left scene

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was struck and killed while walking on I-20 East between mile marker 134 and 135 in Irondale, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said the woman was walking in the travel lanes on January 2, 2021, when she was struck after 6:30 p.m. She died shortly after she was hit.

The coroner said the driver did not stop and left the scene.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the death are being investigate by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

