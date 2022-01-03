Homewood’s New York Pizza closes it’s doors after 40 years
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - New York Pizza has been serving the Homewood community for 40 years, but now they’re closing their doors permanently.
Owners Scott and Lyn posted a sign on the restaurant door sharing their decision to retire from the restaurant business and thanking customers for their patronage over years.
Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky took to Facebook to share his memories at the pizza place.
The owners say they do not know whether they will sell the establishment or rent our their building but one thing is for sure, New York Pizza as many from Homewood and beyond know it will surely be missed.
