FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potential for snow, possible impacts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued tonight for snow that could cause dangerous travel conditions for a short period of time. A dynamic system is going to move through tonight and precipitation is expected to change over from rain to snow from west to east after 6:00 P.M. It will take until 9:00 P.M. for rain to transition to snow from Cullman to Tuscaloosa, 11:00 P.M. for places like Gadsden to Clanton, and rapidly eastward after that. The snow looks to last about 3-5 hours. Snowfall rates could be intense initially and a coating up to 2″ locally is possible. I can’t rule out over the higher terrain above 2″.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potential for Snow (WBRC)

This will be a heavy, wet snow when it falls and will primarily accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces like decks or car tops, but most will melt on the roadways. There may be a brief period when the snow intensity may be high enough for areas of slush to form and cause slick spots. To account for potential slick spots the NWS has a large portion of central Alabama under a winter weather advisory from 6:00 P.M. tonight until 3:00 A.M. Monday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Potential for Snow (WBRC)

I want to give folks a First Alert for low visibility due to bursts of heavy snowfall and windy conditions which will also make travel difficult. Once the moisture moves out, residual moisture may linger, and with temperatures dropping below freezing, black ice may develop on bridges and overpasses. Greater risk for this north of I-20. Frequent updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App and certainly on WBRC Fox6 News at 9:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M.

