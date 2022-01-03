First Alert for cold temperatures and breezy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We were able to see a beautiful snowfall across Central Alabama last night! Most of us saw snow fall for two to three hours before it tapered off. Snow was able to stick on cars, decks, roofs, and grassy surfaces. Some of the highest accumulations in the state occurred in and around the Huntsville, AL area where snow totaled over three inches. I think most of us ended up with two inches or less. Most of the snow has melted on the roadways, but we are watching for the potential for some slick spots especially in northwest Alabama this morning as temperatures continue to drop below freezing. Remember that bridges and overpasses are normally the first thing to become slick. Just use caution if you must be out on the roads and monitor the temperatures by watching Good Day Alabama this morning. It remains very breezy this morning with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. We are seeing gusts around 25-30 mph. The wind will make it feel like it is in the teens, but it will also help dry off the roadways. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds lingering across Central Alabama with the bulk of the moisture moving up along the Atlantic Coast. Plan for a cloudy morning with clouds slowly decreasing by this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The sunlight today should help melt the snow off grassy surfaces and dry up the roads. Road temperatures could end up in the 50s by this afternoon. Winds will continue this afternoon around 10-20 mph. Plan for winds to calm down by tonight.

First Alert for Freezing Temperatures Tonight: Any snow that melts today could ice over tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s. We are forecasting low temperatures to dip into the mid 20s with a mostly clear sky and light winds. Make sure you bring the pets inside so they can stay warm. We could see a few trouble spots tomorrow morning, so use caution while traveling on the roads.

Gradually Warming Up: We will see some major improvement in our forecast for the next couple of days. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s. Anything wet or icy on the roads should melt and clear up by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be lighter from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Tuesday night won’t be as cold as tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will end up drier and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with dry conditions.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for showers to return Thursday as another cold front moves into the area. Models are struggling with this system when it comes to moisture and temperatures. The GFS is drier but keeps us colder Thursday afternoon. The European model is wetter but warmer. We’ll go with a 50% chance for showers with temperatures cooling throughout the day. Highs in the lower 50s, but we may end up in the 40s and 30s by Wednesday evening. It will turn cold as we head into Thursday night into Friday. A few models hint we could see a few flurries in northeast Alabama Wednesday night, so we will monitor this small potential over the next couple of days.

Cold Temperatures Friday: We will likely start Friday morning off very cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperatures should remain below average Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon.

Rain Returns This Weekend: If you have any plans this weekend, Saturday is looking like your best day to be outside. We are expecting to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 50s. We could see a stray shower Saturday evening, but most of the afternoon should remain dry. Rain chances will likely increase Saturday night into Sunday as another cold front moves into our area. We will introduce a 50% chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are forecast to cool back into the 50s for highs early next week.

