COLD CASE: Birmingham Police need help solving 2018 homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Detectives are asking the public for help with information on a homicide that happened on Monday, June 18, 2018.

Officers said DeNorris Barnes was murdered in the 1800 block of Bessemer Road. Barnes was at the Gas Land service station changing a tire on a white Ford 150 when someone began firing shots in the area. DeNorris Barnes was killed.

The suspect is believed to have fled the area in an unknown vehicle. Currently, the suspect(s) who committed this act is free.

If you have any information contact the Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

