Alabama and Georgia prep for round two

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The College Football Playoff National Championship is on January 10. The title game kicks off that night in Indy with a 2018 championship game rematch between Alabama and Georgia.

The head coaches got a chance to preview the game on Monday.

Georgia and Alabama facing off always gets a lot of hype.

This year even differs from the 2018 championship game because less than a month ago, Georgia and Alabama played in the SEC Championship game.

To remind you, Alabama handled Georgia easily in Atlanta beating the Dawgs 41-24.

Alabama looking flawless, and Georgia was left with a lot of things to work on, but looked fantastic against Michigan in their Orange Bowl win.

Nick Saban said Monday Georgia is one of, if not the best team in terms of consistency this year. The Bulldogs are again favored in the championship game.

“You know being an underdog is being an underdog,” Nick Saban said. “They have a really good team who is really well respected, we have a tremendous amount of respect for them, I think it’s important for our players to know what they need to do to continue to have success in the next game.”

Coach added even though it’s a rematch, some things will change in terms of the game plan.

Kirby Smart said Georgia is ready for round two.

“As far as the mental capacity, mental mindset of our guys, they’re excited,” Smart said. “They have another opportunity to play a really good football team, and we have a good football team, so our guys are physical and excited and looking forward to this opportunity on the biggest stage there is.”

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said even though the SEC Championship wasn’t a close call, Alabama is going into this game humble.

