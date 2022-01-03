LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

5-year-old boy dies after tree lands on home in DeKalb County, Georgia

5-year-old Georgia boy killed when tree fell on house
5-year-old Georgia boy killed when tree fell on house(CBS46)
By MARIYA MURROW/CBS46
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County, Georgia Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. along Glenwood Road. First responders rushed to the scene where they found the home forcefully split in half. Firefighters on scene tell CBS46 they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest update as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain continues to transition to sleet and snow across west Alabama and that band will track...
FIRST ALERT: Rain transitioning to snow tonight
Montgomery Police searching for suspects in New Year's murder
Montgomery Police currently looking for suspects in New Year’s murder
Last living parent of one of four girls killed in 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing passes away
Couple welcomes baby girl on New Year's Day
Local couples welcome newborns on New Year’s Day
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through early Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible through early Sunday

Latest News

Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
2 still missing in Colorado fire; cause under investigation
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding