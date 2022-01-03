5-year-old boy dies after tree lands on home in DeKalb County, Georgia

ATLANTA (CBS46) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after a tree fell onto his home in DeKalb County, Georgia Monday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. along Glenwood Road. First responders rushed to the scene where they found the home forcefully split in half. Firefighters on scene tell CBS46 they believe strong winds combined with rain and soft ground caused the tree to fall.

The mother of the boy was also trapped by the falling tree but was not injured.

#Breaking: 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. on Glenwood Road in DeKalb County. ⁦@cbs46⁩ pic.twitter.com/RicUL8PLZC — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 3, 2022

