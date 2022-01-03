LawCall
25-year-old woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed after a car accident on I-59 N early Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner 25-year-old Morgan Nicole Lightner was driving along I-59 near Arkadelphia around 2:51 a.m. on December 31 when she became involved in a multi-vehicle accident that caused her vehicle to flip over onto its roof. She was able to exit her car and began to flag oncoming traffic to slow down.

According to officials, as she attempted to warn other motorists, she was struck by two vehicles that both left the scene.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

