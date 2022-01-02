Montgomery Police currently looking for suspects in New Year’s murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Montgomery Police are currently searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

Officials with Crime Stoppers say police responded to a shooting on Mobile Road near Beecher Street. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on the scene.

Investigators released photos of a man and a woman who are wanted for questioning in regards to this shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

