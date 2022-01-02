Man killed in New Year’s Day crash in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a Tuscaloosa man has died after a two car crash in Pickens County.

Officials say 37-year-old Mitchell Wayne Britt’s car collided into another vehicle on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say Britt was ejected from the vehicle after his car left the roadway and overturned. Britt was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. The driver and passenger in the other car were not injured.

This happened on U.S. 82 near Pickens County 30, just about 30 miles outside of Reform. Investigators say Britt was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

