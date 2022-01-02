LawCall
JeffCo. Sheriff reports unidentified body located in West Jefferson County

(WAVE 3 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in West Jefferson County.

Reports say around 11:48 p.m. on January 1, Jefferson County Deputies were called to a wooded area, off of Lock 17 Road near Griffis Road, to investigate reports of a body located by people riding ATVs in the area. 

Upon arrival, deputies encountered the body of an unidentified male victim. The victim appeared to have been at the location for an extended period of time.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. 

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will also conduct an investigation to determine the identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of his death.

