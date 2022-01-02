LawCall
Homewood High School Band marches in Rose Parade

Homewood High School Band marches in Rose Parade
Homewood High School Band marches in Rose Parade(Chris Cooper)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PASADENA, Ca. (WBRC) - Some high school students are enjoying their winter break playing video games or hanging out with friends, but the 410 members of the Homewood High School Marching Band spent part of their break on the West Coast.

The Homewood High School Marching Band marched in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, the parade held before the annual Rose Bowl game. This was their fifth time marching in the parade, but the first time they ever led the parade.

Way to go Homewood High School!

