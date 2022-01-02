FIRST ALERT: Strong storms pushing south and east rain may transition to snow tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. this evening until 3 a.m. Monday morning for Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah, Cullman and-Cherokee counties. Snow showers expected with total snow accumulations of up to one half inch. Plan on slippery road conditions with the higher totals.

The risk for strong to severe storms will continue across the southeast portion of the area through mid morning and we will see lingering rain showers especially in areas to the south. Some areas have already achieved today’s highs and will continue dropping through the day. Breezy northwest winds will continue and the rain showers may mix or transition to light snow flurries especially along and north of I-20 tonight but with warm ground temperatures impacts are still expected to be minimal. Any transition to wintry precipitation will probably last only an hour or two.

However, a return to wintry conditions will return tomorrow and continue into the week. Another disturbance will approach the area late Wednesday and continue across the area through Friday. The system will produce a chance for a few showers beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday and an even colder air mass will follow by the end of the week.

