City of Anniston to open warming station

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - In preparation for potentially low temperatures, officials with the City of Anniston announced that a public warming station will be open from January 2nd until January 6th.

Officials say the Carver Community Center will open on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. and will close on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. Officials say that if temperatures rise, the warming station might close earlier that January 6th.

If you want to learn more information on the warming station, you can contact the Carver Community Center at 256-231-7630. If you would like to help prepare meals or donate food, you can call Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.

