Birmingham Police investigate shooting on 21st Ave. NW

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police investigated a third shooting in the city on New Year’s Day.

Officers from the East Precinct got a call of a person shot at 709 21st Avenue Northwest.

A person was taken to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said no one is in custody.

Saturday morning, a man was killed on 24th Street South. A second man was found shot to death in a car off Cable Car Court.

