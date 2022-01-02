LawCall
Alabama closes year with surge in COVID-19 cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama closed 2021 with a surge of COVID-19 cases as the extremely contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

Alabama on Thursday hit a new high for the seven-day average positivity rate_ the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive _ at 31.4%. It is the first time the seven-day average is over 30%.

All 67 counties in the state are now considered to have high levels of community transmission.

Dr. Bert Eichold, the health officer for Mobile County, urged people to wear masks in public and to get vaccinated.

WBRC

