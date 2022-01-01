LawCall
Teen killed, man injured in car accident

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Alpine teen, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

At approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, a 19-year-old was fatally injured when the vehicle, in which the person was a passenger in, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital where they died from injuries sustained during the crash.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, of Childersburg, was also injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred on Kelly Creek Road near Piney Wood Road, approximately 14 miles north of the Pell City Limits.  

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

