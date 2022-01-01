LawCall
Supply chain issues limiting liquor availability and sales

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores, but many of them don’t have your favorite liquor in stock. Many in the business are frustrated because supply chain issues are beginning to limit sales.

“Absolutely we’re seeing shortages. Between COVID, the Suez Canal, and the shortage of labor, it’s kind of the perfect storm and we’re having trouble getting everything across the board,” said Dee’s Package Assistant Manager Jack Ingram.

Bourbon, cognac, and champagne have been particularly hard for Dee’s package to get in the store and management now believes the issue could be hurting the bottom line.

“At the end of the day, frustrations equals loss of profit. The main thing is consistency, it’s not good to have a product in one week and then next week you don’t have it.”

Those empty shelves perhaps limiting the large crowds expected on New Year’s Eve.

“New Years is supposed to be our second busiest day of the year, but I believe due to shortages we aren’t really seeing the ingress and egress.”

Alcohol and delivery companies are requesting patience from the stores. Several establishments stressing the holiday was still good for business, but they are frustrated with the issues.

