Restaurants, bars feeling optimistic heading into new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re checking in with local restaurants and bars ahead of the new year. We know a lot of them took a hit during the pandemic.

Inside the Hot and Hot Fish Club, owner and executive chef Chris Hastings and his team are busy cooking up New Year’s Eve orders. This NYE, business is a little slower than last year in part due to the spread of the Omicron variant and fans staying in to watch the College Football Playoff.

“Sure we’d like to be busier but we also want to be safe so instead of us doing 200 covers tonight, we’ll do 100 covers and it will be a more quiet experience and no rush,” Hastings said.

The award-winning restaurant in Pepper Place reopened in October 2020 after the pandemic closed its doors. Hot and Hot and other restaurants have weathered the storm so far.

“And have full staff and larger than pre-COVID numbers in our restaurant and so we’re extremely grateful for that,” Hastings said.

Over at Dave’s Pub on the southside, general manager Corey Martin is hoping for a good crowd. They have a band set to play along with free champagne to ring in 2022.

“People are just really anxious to get out so I think this year will be better and I think next year will be even better than this one,” Martin said.

A lot of restaurants and bars took a hit during the pandemic. Martin says it’s taken a while to make up for that.

“Everybody hurt a little bit. It’s just perseverance in the industry and you have to love what you do to still be in it. It kind of like weeded out some of the folks that we’re going to be in this for a long time. All the lifers are still in it,” Martin said.

A lot of restaurants are feeling optimistic heading into 2022. Of course, they’re hoping the pandemic subsides.

Over the past year or so, many restaurants and bars found creative ways to stay in business. Hastings says the Birmingham food scene is known worldwide feels that will continue into the new year.

“We’ve made a lot of noise in the state of Alabama with our food scene and that’s not going to change. I think we’re going to come out this challenging time. We’re going to all be better business owners, better managers, more understanding of people’s needs and wants and those changes that are happening and we’re going to adapt,” Hastings said.

Hastings says some of the lessons they learned during the pandemic will definitely continue as they push forward into 2022.

