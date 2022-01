BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Babies at Princeton Baptist Medical Center rang in the new year in style!

Officials with Brookwood Baptist Health shared these pictures of babies in the NICU at Princeton celebrating the start of 2022.

Happy New Year to these adorable newborns!

NICU babies at Princeton Baptist Medical Center celebrate New Year's (BROOKWOOD BAPTIST HEALTH)

