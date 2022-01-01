Man found shot dead in parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot dead on New Year’s Day. This investigation is in addition to another homicide that occurred New Year’s Day.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a fight call in the 300 block of 24th Street South. The call was then updated to shots fired. A Birmingham Police officer, who was working in an off-duty capacity near the area, discovered a male victim lying in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting may have stemmed from a fight between several individuals. Currently, there is no one in custody.

Police say if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

