Local couples welcome newborns on New Year’s Day

Couple welcomes baby girl on New Year's Day
Couple welcomes baby girl on New Year's Day(Walker Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Year’s Day is a pretty big holiday for most people, but for two Alabama couples, it’s an even bigger deal because they welcomed their newborn babies!

Laura and Jason Bartko of Alabaster welcomed a baby boy into the world at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Homewood at 3:22 a.m. on New Year’s Day! Because the baby was a surprise gender, the baby’s name has not been announced yet.

Couple welcomes baby boy on New Year's Day
Couple welcomes baby boy on New Year's Day(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

In Jasper, Katie and Cody Mobley of Nauvoo welcomed their baby girl, Aurora, at 10:16 a.m. at Walker Baptist Medical Center.

Congratulations to both families, and welcome to the world to both babies!

